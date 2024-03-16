Real Sociedad step up European challenge with Cadiz win

Real Sociedad have boosted their chances of securing a European qualification spot at the end of the season.

The Basque side have already bowed out of the UEFA Champions League this season and they will not reach that competition for 2024/25.

However, despite an inconsistent start to 2024, they are still in the running to reach either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

The hosts were in control from the off against Cadiz with midfield star Mikel Merino popping up to slot them in front before the break.

The chances continue to rack up for La Real after the restart and substitute Arsen Zakharyan smashed home the clincher immediately after coming off the bench.

Brilliantly worked goal 🔥 Arsen Zakharyan doubles La Real's against Cádiz by finishing off a fine move 👏 pic.twitter.com/LcJNCTxshN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 15, 2024

That wrapped up the result, and it could have been boosted late on, as the home side cruised over the line.

Victory keeps Real Sociedad in sixth place in the table overnight, inside the European places, ahead of a trip to Alaves after the international break.

Images via Getty Images