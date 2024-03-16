Predicted XIs Osasuna-Real Madrid: Brahim Diaz and Toni Kroos set for starts ahead of internatioal duty

Real Madrid will be familiar with their ranks emptying out for international duty, but will have two more faces bidding farewell next week. Before Brahim Diaz heads off for his Morocco debut and Toni Kroos returns to Germany duty three years after retirement, they face a tough away match against Osasuna at El Sadar.

At 16:15 CEST, Carlo Ancelotti will ask his players to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the table. As per Marca, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will start ahead of Brahim, with Jude Bellingham still suspended. Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will be either side of the German, while Nacho Fernandez will partner Antonio Rudiger at the back.

Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois trained normally this week, but Los Blancos have not included them in the squad, while David Alaba and Dani Ceballos will also miss the clash. Osasuna will be without David Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Kike Barja and Ruben Pena through injury.

Diario AS feel that Aurelien Tchouameni and Joselu Mato could get the nod ahead of Camavinga and Rodrygo, but otherwise expect the same side. Jagoba Arrasate looks as if he will go with a rough 4-2-3-1, with Ante Budimir the main threat through the middle. Jose Arnaiz could be the threat in behind, or alternatively Arrsasate may look for more solidity by starting defender Juan Cruz, and pushing Johan Mojica further forward. Lucas Torro and Jon Moncayola are slated to hold the fort in the middle of the pitch.