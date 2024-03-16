Jorge Mendes to bring in €60m offer for Barcelona star this summer

Barcelona will need to make sales this summer, a fact that is accepted by all Catalonia, but the big question is who they will be able to hold onto, and who they will be forced to part with in order to make their accounts work. As far as sacrifices go, Raphinha is probably one of the pieces they are more willing to part with.

The Brazilian winger has never quite hit expectations since joining from Leeds United for €58m two summers ago. Ousmane Dembele was always first choice when fit last season, and this year he is being kept from his preferred position on the right side by Lamine Yamal in recent weeks.

Lately, it has been reported that agent Jorge Mendes has been looking to find an exit route for Raphinha unsuccessfully, but Sport say that Saudi Arabia will offer €60m for the 27-year-old. The four giants in Saudi Arabia – Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad – are all interested in having him next season.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona have received a dazzling offer for Raphinha this week! It comes from Saudi Arabia, and would exceed €80m. @joaquimpiera 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UZrTibd56n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 16, 2024

Raphinha currently earns €5.5m per year, and the Blaugrana will still have at least €36m to ammortise, meaning a sale for Raphinha would represent a hefty saving.

Barcelona have theoretically placed his price tag at €80m, but it is hard to see them turning down the chance to make their money back on a signing that has not been a complete success, while their financial situation looks so desperate.

Where they may run into some problems is that Raphinha not only has made it clear he wants to stay in Catalonia, but whether he would like to move to Saudi Arabia is another issue. No doubt he will have his sights set on the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, and moving to the Middle East will not aid his case.