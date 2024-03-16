Chelsea join transfer race for Real Madrid defensive target

Real Madrid are set to face more Premier League opposition in the race for Lille defensive star Leny Yoro.

Manchester United have reportedly flagged up their interest in the 18-year-old following his rapid rise in France.

Yoro has already established himself as a first choice option at centre back with Lille pushing for a possible UEFA Champions League qualification spot in Ligue 1.

Real Madrid previously highlighted the France U21 international as a long term target as they try to reduce the average age of the Los Blancos defence.

However, as per the latest reports from the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are now expected to join United in challenging for the teenager.

The Blues are seeking a future successor to Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, and Yoro’s profile is interesting, despite Lille’s rumoured asking price of £41m.

All three clubs are confident that figure will reduce, if they make a move, with Yoro’s current contract expiring in 2025.