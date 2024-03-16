Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan denies problem with Real Madrid star – ‘On the contrary, we get along well’

Relations between Real Madrid and Barcelona players have not been the centre attention in recent years, whereas previously the rivalry threatened to cause issues in the Spanish national side. This time, it has been rumoured that it could cause problems in the German national team, but Ilkay Gundogan has denied any issues with his Clasico counterpart Toni Kroos.

There had been rumours in Germany that the return of Kroos to the national side, after he announced he would be coming out of retirement ahead of the Euros this summer, might not have gone down well with everyone. As per SDZ, carried by Relevo, Gundogan as explained that the pair share a good relationship.

“Julian Nagelsmann had apparently heard here and there that Toni’s return might be a problem for me, then he picked up the phone, called me and asked me directly. I immediately told him ‘I totally agree with that and I have never had any problems with Toni. On the contrary, we value each other a lot and we get along well’.”

The pair will compete against each other in just over a month’s time as they face off at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second La Liga Clasico of the season. Kroos’ arrival does likely mean that one or two German midfielders, the position in which they are strongest, will drop out of the side. Many feel Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich could be shifted to right-back as a result.