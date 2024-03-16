Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi has continued his sensational start to 2024 with a debut call up to the Spain senior squad.

Cubarsi has retained his starting spot for Barcelona in recent weeks, despite only being initially drafted in as injury cover, with the 17-year-old impressing.

Xavi Hernandez has hailed his maturity and decision making and the teenager will remain in the first team fold for the rest of the campaign.

After representing Spain at three underage levels, Cubarsi has now been fast tracked from the U17’s to Luis de la Fuente’s panel.

De la Fuente has developed a reputation for bringing young talent into his plans after handing Cubarsi’s Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal a debut at 16 in September.

That decision set a new benchmark for La Roja with Lamine Yamal breaking a new joint record as Spain’s youngest appearance maker and scorer in a debut win over Georgia aged 16 years and 57 days old.

Cubarsi now becomes the player with the third fewest top flight games to be called up for a senior Spain cap, behind fellow Barcelona star Gavi.

The Catalan centre back also breaks new ground for defenders, with Sergio Ramos holding that record since March 2005, after debuting at 18 after 40 games for Sevilla.