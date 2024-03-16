Barcelona ask former coach about pivot target but Diego Simeone will do ‘everything possible’ for signing

Barcelona are still looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer, or at least someone to play in the same position, but doing so on a budget is no easy task. Not least because of the competition and high demand for deep-lying playmakers with defensive prowess, as is the case with Mats Wieffer.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana had been singled out as a priority for Sporting Director Deco, but it looks likely that he will be out of their price range. Another name that was touted is Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer, who is Frenkie de Jong’s partner in the middle for the Dutch national team.

According to Sport, Deco consulted ex-Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst about Wieffer, and received positive reviews about the 24-year-old. They go on to say that his asking price could be around €25m, which is much more affordable than other options on the market too.

However they will face strong competition from Atletico Madrid, who have already been heavily linked with Wieffer too. Atletico held contacts with his agent in January, but could not agree a price with Feyenoord, as they did not want to lose him in January. Diego Simeone and Antoine Griezmann also got in contact with Wieffer, who is thought to be keen on a move to Metropolitano, and the Argentine manager will ‘do everything possible’ to bring in a midfielder he is in love with.

Atletico not only appear to have made their intentions clear to Wieffer, but will also start with the advantage that they will be able to offer firm guarantees to Feyenoord too, as Barcelona’s business will depend on sales. The attraction of playing with de Jong could play its part too, but it could put Deco’s persuasive skills to the test if he is to beat out Atletico Madrid.