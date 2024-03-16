Atletico Madrid to be without key defender for Barcelona clash following late injury

Atletico Madrid have little time for rest after their exhausting win over Inter in midweek, as they welcome Barcelona to the Metropolitano on Sunday night. They must do so without one of their key players in all likelihood, after an injury was confirmed for Mario Hermoso.

The 28-year-old was in excellent form in midweek, but Atletico Madrid confirmed that he has a thigh muscle injury just a day before their clash with Barcelona, likely ruling him out of the game on Sunday. It is not yet clear how long he will be missing, but Hermoso will at least have the international break to recover before Atletico are back in action on the first of April away to Villarreal.

If it is a grade one strain, then Hermoso is likely to be out for one to two weeks, while a grade two strain would see him miss anywhere between three and five weeks, which would jeopardise his presence in the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund. Given Atletico detailed that Hermoso will be treated with physiotherapy, it seems unlikely to be more serious than that.