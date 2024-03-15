Thibaut Courtois slams Belgium coach over Euro 2024 ‘lies’

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois has aimed a jibe at Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco.

The Red Devils continue their preparations for Euro 2024 with two friendly games this month against the Republic of Ireland and England.

Tedesco has named his squad for those two matches with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne the key absentee due to injury.

Courtois has returned to light training at Real Madrid, following an eight month lay off after knee surgery, and was not considered for selection.

The pair have endured a fractured relationship since Tedesco took charge at the start of 2023 with Courtois claiming he lied over a captaincy dispute.

Courtois is expected to play a role for Los Blancos before the end of the campaign, but stated at the end of 2024, that the European Championships would come too soon for him.

🚨 Thibaut Courtois vs. Domenico Tedesco rolls on…… https://t.co/Wz83tyRioR — Football España (@footballespana_) March 15, 2024

Tedesco has since claimed he ‘tried everything’ to bring Courtois on board for Euro 2024, too which the veteran goal keeper replied with a few Pinocchio/liar emojis, as the row rumbles on.