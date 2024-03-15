Spain squad includes Barcelona teenager after brilliant Champions League showing

Luis De La Fuente has just announced his squad for the Spanish national team’s friendlies next week against Colombia and Brazil.

There are not too many surprises, but fans will be delighted to see teenage talent Pau Cubarsi in the mix at centre back.

He won the man of the match award for Barcelona in midweek against Napoli, which made his selection feel likely. But in fact, Del La Fuente must have been thinking about him before then, and that great showing just sealed the deal.

These important friendlies will decide the team for the Euros this summer, and there are opportunities for plenty of players. While it’s a squad full of talent, there isn’t the same established spine of a team that there has been in the past, and there really does feel like there’s room for any player in this group to be starting by the time we get to the big kick off in June.

The full squad is listed here:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Remiro, David Raya

Defenders: Carvajal, Navas, Pedro Porro, Cubarsí, Le Normand, Laporte, Vivan, Gayà, Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Fabián, Merino, Sancet, Baena

Attackers: Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Joselu, Gerardo Moreno, Sarabia, Oyarzabal