Real Madrid have filed of an official complaint to the Spanish State Prosecutor over public racist chanting against Vinicius Junior.

The Los Blancos forward took to social media to call on UEFA to take action following concerning videos circulating online in midweek.

Espero que vocês já tenham pensado na punição deles. @ChampionsLeague 👍🏿 @UEFA 👍🏿 é uma triste realidade que passa até nos jogos que eu não estou presente! https://t.co/IDHAkG9H6S — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 14, 2024

Footage emerged before Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan of Los Rojiblancos fans chanting that Vinicius was a chimpanzee, in the latest of several incidents involving Atletico supporters racially abusing the Brazilian international.

Alongside the videos captured outside the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, similar clips have also emerged from Barcelona fans, at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys ahead of their win over Napoli.

The 23-year-old has suffered serious abuse over the past two years, with the incidents numbering towards 20, and Real Madrid have now escalated their objections.

An official club statement called on state prosecutors to ‘request recordings from both locations from security forces in order to identify the perpetrators of the abuse’.

Local police in both Madrid and Barcelona will be contacted to provide evidence of any alleged criminal action before the case proceeds.