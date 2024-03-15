Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico learn their Champions League opposition

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have just found out their opposition for the Champions League quarter finals.

Los Blancos face the toughest test, against tournament favourites Man City. That will be their third meeting in three years.

Atletico take on Borussia Dortmund, perhaps the weakest team left in the competition at this late stage, but no pushovers.

Barcelona get PSG, managed by former coach Luis Enrique. Could Xavi’s last stand be proving himself against his former coach?

This was always going to be an exciting draw no matter what happened because of the teams left in the hat, but this is an exceptionally exciting line-up.

The winner of the Atletico Madrid game then faces either Real or Man City in the semi final, with Barcelona on the other side of the draw facing up against Bayern Munich or Arsenal should they best PSG.

We can’t wait for these games already…

