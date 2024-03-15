Barcelona will not be overawed by the prospect of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

La Blaugrana have been paired with the Ligue 1 giants in the last eight in what will be a major test for the Catalans.

Despite the ongoing focus on Xavi Hernandez’s summer departure, Barcelona are well placed to seal a top four spot, and plot a bold Champions League push.

With the pressure of defending their La Liga title now reduced, Xavi and his players can switch track to their Champions League ambitions.

Barcelona do have the advantage of a home second leg but the prospect of holding off Mbappe is a daunting one.

However, despite the spectre of Mbappe’s determination to win the Champions League before he leaves Paris this summer, Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste is confident of repelling him.

“Barcelona can stop the attacks of Mbappe and PSG. Mbappe is a great player but we look at this as a team”, as per quotes from Marca.

“Our defence conceded very few goals last season. We have to be very serious in both games and do the right things for the team.”

Barcelona have faced PSG ten times before in Champions League action, with four wins to their name, including the incredible ‘Remontada’ comeback victory in 2017.