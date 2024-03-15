PSV confirm plan to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona

Barcelona are expecting to complete a summer transfer deal to sell Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven.

Dest’s squad role in Catalonia is unlikely to change, despite the incoming managerial upheaval, and the club are happy to let him leave.

The USA international has not made a senior Barcelona appearance since 2022 and he accepted an offer to join PSV on a season long loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The move back to the Netherlands has revived Dest’s stuttering career with PSV currently ten points clear in the Eredivisie title race.

As talks continue over the activation of a €10m purchase clause, PSV director of football Earnie Stewart has confirmed the Dutch side are fighting to keep him at the club.

“Both players (Dest and Malik Tillman) have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven, and I hope both players stay”, as per quotes from ESPN.

PSV’s Champions League campaign has already come to an end, following a last 16 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, but they look certain to win a first league crown since 2018 ahead of defending champions Feyenoord.