Mason Greenwood wants Manchester United exit this summer – La Liga giants still an option

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood is keen to leave the Red Devils this summer. The 22-year-old forward is on loan at Getafe this season, and has been in good form, contributing directly to 13 goals in 25 appearances, and there is expected to be significant interest in his summer.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Greenwood is would prefer to exit United this summer, and would be happy to remain in La Liga. Reports that Barcelona are no longer interested are accurate, but Atletico Madrid are still interested in the English forward.

His price tag could be a major obstacle though, as Atletico are unlikely to fork out for Greenwood. How much Manchester United ask for will likely be the defining factor in terms of whether he does remain in Spain, as Atletico are the only side outside of Real Madrid and Barcelona with sufficient funds to consider a permanent move for Greenwood.

Los Rojiblancos currently have Angel Correa, Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann on their books, but only the latter is more or less certain to be there next season. Young forward Samu Omorodion could return from his loan spell at Alaves too, but there could well be space for Greenwood.