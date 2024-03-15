Joao Felix has huge chance to earn back Barcelona trust this weekend

Joao Felix’s aim this season was to convince Barcelona they should sign him permanently, and he must feel his chances slipping away.

He did all he could to get this move, including burning bridges at Atletico Madrid, the team loaning him to Catalonia. But over time he’s been counted on less and less by Xavi, and the chances of the club paying big money for him are dwindling.

He does still have chances to earn back their faith, and no better opportunity will come than this weekend, when he faces his parent club.

His best performance of the season so far was against them in the reverse fixture, and he certainly played like a man with something to prove. Xavi and Barca fans everywhere will be hoping he can repeat the trick on Sunday.

It won’t be enough to get Barca to pay huge money for him, but it might just persuade them to organise another year of loan.