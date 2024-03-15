Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was unflappable when asked about a UEFA Champions League quarter final pairing with Manchester City.

A meeting in the last eight means the two sides will face off for the third season in a row following some epic battles.

Ancelotti’s charges pulled off an incredible comeback in the 2022 semi finals, to win the tie 6-5 on aggregate, before going on to win the final.

Pep Guardiola secured revenge last season, with a 4-0 second leg victory in Manchester as the Premier League champions powered on to a first ever Champions League crown.

Ancelotti and Guardiola meet a round earlier this time, with Bayern Munich or Arsenal on the horizon for the winners, and the Italian is unfazed the challenge.

“They’re the rival that everyone considers to be the favourite. It will be a difficult tie, but in Madrid we have the confidence to do well. The return leg in Manchester is something else”, as per Marca.

“To win this competition, you have to beat the best.

“I think it will be similar to previous years. One year we won, and other they won, we’ll see how it goes.”

Ancelotti’s coolness is based on years of Champions League experience and the safety of being the only coach to win the title four times in his long career.

Los Blancos are expected to be closer to lifting the La Liga title ahead of facing City in April with a seven point lead at the top of the table.