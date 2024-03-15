Atletico Madrid have unexpected chance to reach Champions League final in an off year

Atletico Madrid’s were outsiders to qualify against Inter Milan in the last round of the Champions League, and they’re not having a great season in La Liga by their standards. They’re 14 points off the top, and more worried about staying in 4th spot than moving upwards.

But here we are following the quarter final draw, watching the path to an unexpected final open up.

They’ve got Borussia Dortmund in the quarter finals, the weakest remaining team. Meanwhile the four favourites for the competition – Bayern Munich, Man City, Real Madrid and Arsenal – are all on the other side.

Beating Dortmund then sets up a game against either PSG or Barcelona in the semi finals. Tricky, but winnable.

Could Simeone and his squad be set for something special in the season where nobody expected it? When you see the fire and passion with which they eliminated a much-fancied Inter team, you’ve got to give them a chance.