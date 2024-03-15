Atletico Madrid captain likely to sign ‘year-to-year’ deal

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion looks to be closing in on a new deal to remain at the club after months of talks, but it won’t necessarily be a long-term deal for the 32-year-old.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Koke is expected to sign a new deal with Los Colchoneros in the coming weeks, after talks were re-opened last week. Koke is out of contract this summer, but has always maintained his desire to stay at the Metropolitano, and is on his way to becoming a one-club man.

📊 Koke vs Inter Milan: 🥇 Touches (116)

🥇 Tackle win rate (100%)

🥇 Passes completed (92)

🥇 Chances created (4)

🥇 Assists (1) WORLD-CLASS. 🇪🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/JhJhOlbFsQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 14, 2024

His new deal is expected to be on a yearly basis though, as revealed by The Daily Briefing. Koke’s new contract will require the veteran to his a predetermined number of games every season for his contract to be valid the following year.

Koke showed just how crucial he still is to Diego Simeone on Wednesday night, putting in a gargantuan performance against Inter in the Champions League. All of Atletico’s big performances this season have featured Koke in a big way, and it is little coincidence. Nevertheless, the signing of wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren is perhaps a sign that Atletico have a succession plan in place.

Image via EFE/ Sergio Perez