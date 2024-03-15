Aston Villa leading Premier League competitors in race for La Liga revelation

Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles has made a name for himself in his first season as a La Liga starter, for a long time leading the race for the Zamora trophy, given to goalkeeper that concedes the least over the course of the La Liga season. He will be headed off the island this summer though.

The 26-year-old was a surprise to many this year, but has gone from strength to strength, standing out as the best ball-playing goalkeeper in Spain, as well as making continuous points-saving stops.

During the week, Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed that he would be on his way out of the club this summer, as he was not interested in signing a new deal with the club. Valles’ current deal expires in 2025. Despite reports that Arsenal were also interested in Valles, Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that the two clubs leading the race for him are Aston Villa and Real Betis.

Unai Emery and Sporting Director Monchi have made a habit of shopping in Spain since heading to Villa Park, and they have to be favourites ahead of Betis, depending on how keen they are on Valles. Already Villa have Emiliano Martinez as number one, but Villa will be able to outbid Betis for Valles if they do want to bring him in this summer, although Betis could potentially offer him a starting spot.