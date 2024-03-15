17 year old ready to step up once again as wonder-week continues

Luis De La Fuente could complete a magic week for Pau Cubarsi by calling the young Barcelona defender up to the Spain senior squad today, Mundo Deportivo have reported on their front page today.

The rumours have been building in the last few days, following his superb performance in midweek in the Champions League against Napoli.

The 17 year old was not named in the under 17 or under 19 Spain squads, fuelling speculation he’s going to be asked to step up for the friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

There is a lack of quality depth in central defence, and certainly space for a top talent like Cubarsi to make his case for inclusion. He already looks certain to be a key player for the Olympics team this summer.

A senior cap added to a man of the match award from a Champions League knockout game… it would mark quite the week for a kid making his first steps in the game.