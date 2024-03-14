What makes young winger so special that Man City have paid €30m for him

Savio has been one of the breakout stars of this superb Girona campaign, and it’s no surprise to see reports that a move to Manchester City for €30m has been agreed.

He’s currently owned by Troyes, who are part of the City Football Group along with Girona. So while Manchester City are not already officially his owners, they effectively are.

What makes Savio so good? He’s a talented dribbler with plenty of pace who has been a key part of the Catalan team’s amazing season so far. But a glance at his stats shows one thing that really stands out – his shooting.

His expected goals for the season is just 4.74 in La Liga, yet he has 8 goals. That level of overperformance is beaten only by Kirian of Las Palmas and that man Jude Bellingham, and shows that he really does have some exceptional finishing in his locker.

Where he ends up next season is anyone’s guess – we just hope it’s in La Liga. Pep Guardiola might not consider him ready for first team action just yet, so staying at Girona looks a real possibility.