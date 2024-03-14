Atletico Madrid

WATCH: Inter star avoids sending off against Atletico Madrid for genital foul

Atletico Madrid have little rancour after last night’s dramatic victory over Inter on penalties, one which sees them through to quarter-finals of the Champions League. Los Rojiblancos were hitting their headlines for their ambitious and intense play on Wednesday night, and it was Inter that had to resort to the dark arts to disrupt the home side.

During the first half of extra time, as the two sides fought tooth and nail to get the winner, Inter forward Marcus Thuram used force in the wrong area, appearing to grab Stefan Savic’s testicles as the pair vied for position during a throw-in.

The referee did not punish Thuram, and after Savic recovered, he wore the same smile as Thuram following the incident, as VAR surprisingly did not intervene.

That was out of character for the game as a whole though, which for the most part was well and cleanly contested between two committed teams.

