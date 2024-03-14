WATCH: Antoine Griezmann’s ******** insult to Alexis Sanchez after missed Inter penalty

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was in the headlines for his excellent return from injury against Inter in their Champions League comeback, netting their first goal just moments after they had gone behind. As ever he was effusive in his celebrations, and got a little too carried away when Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the spot to take a penalty.

Sanchez saw his penalty saved, which would prove, along with a save from Francesco Acerbi and a miss from Lautaro Martinez, decisive. After Sanchez missed the penalty, the camera can be seen panning to the Atletico team on the bench.

Antoine Griezmann after Alexis Sanchez's missed penalty: "He's a coward, the Chilean is a coward!" pic.twitter.com/YvGlAIFWsp — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 14, 2024

Griezmann could be seen shouting ‘He’s a *****bag, the Chilean is a *****bag’ following the miss. Perhaps not Griezmann’s classiest moment, but one that might be forgiven given the tension, and certainly will see no reproach from the adoring Metropolitano. Atletico will hope to have him fully fit by the time they face their quarter-final opponents.