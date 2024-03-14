Vinicius Junior demands action from UEFA over racial abuse outside Atletico Madrid stadium

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has demanded that UEFA take action against Atletico Madrid fans who were seen racially abusing the 23-year-old outside the Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

Footage emerged before the match of Atletico fans chanting that Vinicius was a chimpanzee, which is the latest of several incidents involving fans of Los Rojiblancos racially abusing the Brazilian. ESPN say that La Liga intend to report the hate crime to the Spanish police, in an attempt to see the culprits caught and punished.

Meanwhile Vinicius has taken matters into his own hands, drawing attention to the abuse on his Twitter account and tagging UEFA and the Champions League, making it clear that he expects the issue to be dealt with.

“I hope you have already thought about their punishment. @ChampionsLeague👍🏿@UEFA👍🏿 it’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”

Vinicius has suffered serious abuse over the past two years, with the incidents numbering towards 20. La Liga has stepped up its action to try and tackle the problem, but it continues to be a recurring problem, showing that clearly more needs to be done.