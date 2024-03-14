Villarreal

Villarreal’s valiant European defeat means more good things in La Liga

After a 4-0 beating away at the Stade Velodrome, Villareal were only playing for pride in tonight’s return game at the Ceramica, and they certainly earned plenty of that.

Etienne Capoue got a goal in the first half, then the in-form Alexander Sorloth grabbed one before the hour mark to make things even more interesting. Yerson Mosquera’s goal to make it 3-0 finally brought things to a climax, before Jonathan Clauss let the air out of the stadium when he caught the home team out in the 93rd minute.

Regardless, it was a valiant effort from the Yellow Submarine, who never gave up despite what started as quite hopeless circumstances.

Villareal’s bad defeat in France was an outlier compared to their otherwise great La Liga form, and this result and strong performance indicates we can expect them to continue improving and succeeding under Marcelino, who is doing as good as job as you’d have hoped.

