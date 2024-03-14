Real Madrid midfielder a doubt for Osasuna clash after knee strain

Real Madrid will be hoping to close up shop for the international break with their seven-point lead over Girona in tact, as they head to Pamplona to face Osasuna at El Sadar this Saturday. They look as if they may be missing one of their midfielders though, as Dani Ceballos missed training on Thursday.

As per Marca, Ceballos has a knee strain, and exercised in the gym a day before their final training session. Ceballos picked up an assist last week for Arda Guler against Celta Vigo, but has only seen seven minutes of action in the last nine games. Los Blancos will already be missing David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao through injury, while Jude Bellingham is suspended. Osasuna will be without Kike Barja and Aimar Oroz through injury.

Ceballos signed a four-year deal last summer, and was expected to contribute more this season after a strong end to last year, but the arrival of Jude Bellingham has contributed to Ceballos, like Luka Modric, being relegated to the bench more than perhaps anticipated. It may raise some questions over his future this summer, but he has always maintained a desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.