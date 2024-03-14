Pichichi race has stark warnings for La Liga as Madrid continue dominance

As it stands, Jude Bellingham is favourite to end the season as La Liga’s top scorer.

He’s got a decent lead on Borja Mayoral, Alvaro Morata and Ante Budimir in the rankings, despite still have a game to serve on his ban for a red card after full time against Valencia.

Bellingham has 15 goals to Mayoral’s 15 and Morata and Budimir’s 14. Of course the incredible thing is not only that Bellingham is playing his first season in the league – it’s that he’s not a striker.

It’s a sign of how good he’s been but also perhaps a sign that La Liga is really struggling for star quality up top outside Madrid.

Budimir and Mayoral are solid pros, but they’re hardly Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez, let’s face it.

Let’s hope some real competition can develop before start of the next campaign, otherwise the league could face years of dull Madrid dominance.