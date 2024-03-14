Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to move for Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal – French football insider

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s crown jewel Lamine Yamal, with the 16-year-old proving week after week he can cut it at the top level. Last week there was talk of a €200m offer, which could perhaps persuade the Blaugrana, but they are keen to hold onto the mercurial winger.

However Jonathan Johnson has told Caught Offside that PSG are unlikely to move for precocious teenager. In his view PSG will spend the money they are no longer using to keep Kylian Mbappe on a handful of top players, as opposed to all on one player.

🚨 Barcelona have the squad with the lowest average age (24.9) of the eight Champions League quarter-finalists. @sergisoleMD pic.twitter.com/52NIaOtM4o — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 14, 2024

His view is that while PSG may appreciate him – Football Espana have confirmed this is the case – they will only move for him if the financial terms are favourable. That would mean a deal around or less than €100m.

Even if Barcelona were thinking of selling Lamine Yamal, they would probably only consider letting him go for a massive fee. The injuries of Ansu Fati and Pedri are proof that there are no guarantees for Lamine Yamal, but emotionally Barcelona President would have a hard time explaining the loss of their most talented La Masia graduate since Lionel Messi, while other less promising stars remain on larger contracts.