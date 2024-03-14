Paris Saint-Germain scout Lamine Yamal and one other Barcelona star during Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain were linked with the jewel in Barcelona’s crown last week, suggesting an audacious move for 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. While it seems unlikely the Blaugrana would be willing to enter talks, PSG were present to watch the teen starlet during midweek.

According to Sport, Barcelona have confirmed that an accredited PSG member of staff was in the stands to watch Lamine Yamal against Napoli. While Frenkie de Jong is appreciated in Paris too, and he has been suggested as a potential sale this summer, the second player they were there to see was 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, who walked away with the man of the match award.

Cubarsi has a contract until 2026, with a release clause believed to be between €10-15m, but the Blaugrana have already opened talks to increase his salary and his buyout clause. Meanwhile Football España can confirm that Lamine Yamal is well liked by PSG, but currently President Joan Laporta will not listen to offers for the 16-year-old. His release clause is set at €1b, even though PSG have been associated with a €200m offer.