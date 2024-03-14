Manchester United enquire about three Barcelona players during meeting with Deco

There is little doubt that Barcelona and Manchester United met on Monday, as sporting directors Deco and John Murtough ate together in a Madrid restaurant. The content of their conversations is contested.

According to a report that emerged on Wednesday, Murtough did not discuss specific names with Deco, nor with Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid officials during their meetings. Nevertheless, the Daily Express, via MD, Murtough did enquire about three Barcelona players.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of those names, as one of two top contenders to be sold this summer along with Ronald Araujo. Manchester United have shown a long-standing interest in him, but de Jong has always maintained his desire to remain in Barcelona.

Injury-prone forward Ansu Fati was also discussed. He has shown glimpses of ability on loan at Brighton this season, but ultimately is having an average season, again hampered by fitness problems.

Meanwhile left-back Alejandro Balde was also brought up. The 20-year-old was having a tricky season before picking up a meniscus injury in February, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

It would be something of a surprise if United were interested in Fati, unless they feel they can pick him up for cheap and rehabilitate him. Equally offers for Balde could be considered if they were high enough, and similarly with de Jong, but any moves hinge upon their desires to leave.