Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all tracking Barcelona teen

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi announced his name to the world this week, after he kept Victor Osimhen under wraps during their 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday. At just 17 years of age, Cubarsi won the player of the match award on his Champions League debut.

While he has been playing recently in La Liga, and impressing, he is well-known in the Premier League already. It was reported previously that Manchester City made a move for him last summer, and Sport say they are the only team to have contacted him. Nevertheless, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on him too.

Cubarsi’s contract runs until 2026, but his release clause is thought to only be around €10-15m, a bargain for any English side. Nevertheless, Barcelona are confident that he will remain in Catalonia, as he is keen to triumph at his boyhood club.

Barcelona are believed to have already opened talks with Cubarsi about a salary and release clause increase. The Blaugrana will be keen to sign him to a long-term deal, but will be unable to do so until January 2025, as under-18s are only able to commit for a maximum of three years. With sales on the horizon, Cubarsi has arrived at the right time, allowing the Blaugrana to place their faith in him for the future.

