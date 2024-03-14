Kylian Mbappe may not feature for France at Paris 2024 Olympics with Real Madrid winning battle

Real Madrid are already making plans for Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Paris Saint-Gemain, and the suggestion is that he would be presented between the end of the club season and the Euros this summer. When he comes back appears to be up for debate.

Mbappe has been clear that he wants to feature at the Olympics in his home city of Paris this summer, and various reports say that Mbappe is one of the three overage players that Thierry Henry wants to call up, alongside Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

However L’Equipe claim that Mbappe is less likely to play in the Olympics with every passing day, as carried by Marca.

“It’s my employer who decides. It will be a pleasure to play in them, but if my employer doesn’t want to, I will support their decision. I don’t think it will take much time to think about it. If it’s yes, it’s yes, if it’s no, it’s no. I want to play and I think people want to too,” Mbappe remarked recently.

Clubs are not required to release players for the Olympics in the same way they are for internationals. Real Madrid would understandably be reluctant to lose Mbappe for both the Euros and the Olympics this summer, with just 10 days between the final of the former and the start of the latter. He is aware that he cannot spend the first few months of his Real Madrid career recovering from two successive international tournaments.

It would also mean Mbappe would only start his Real Madrid career properly in mid-August, likely missing at least one match at the start of the La Liga season. Perhaps more pertinently, he would miss Los Blancos’ preseason tour to the USA, where they could no odubt generate much more money with a newly presented Mbappe.