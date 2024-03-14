“I’m 100% convinced” – New Morocco star has no regrets after turning his back on Spain

International breaks are pretty dull affairs usually, but Brahim Diaz has managed to make this one pretty interesting.

After a start to his career which made it look like his great talent might slip through the cracks a little, he’s found his place as a regular squad option at Real Madrid, and he’s impressed enough that his decision this week to pick Morocco over Spain as his national team has made waves in Iberia.

His interview tonight with El Larguero saw him make it very clear that his decision is made, and he has no regrets.

“I’ve never pressured anyone to play for Spain and I never would… I feel 100% Spanish and 100% Moroccan… I’m not sure [if I would celebrate a goal against Spain] but I can tell you I’m 100% convinced of my decision.”

His mind is made up, and he will now hope to go on to be a star for the Atlas Lions rather than an occasional player for Spain. It must be a difficult decision on his part, but he insists he’s not going to look back with regret:

“The decision is taken. There’s no point thinking about ‘what might have been if…’. It’s not going to change anything. I wasn’t thinking about whether Luis De La Fuente was going to call me when I made this decision.”

Let’s hope he makes the most of it and becomes a real star for the team of his grandfather.