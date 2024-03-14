Great European week for Spanish clubs creates big UEFA coefficient swing

A new layer has been added to the endless fun of competing for Champions League places across Europe.

An extra place will go to a league with the best coefficient score, as calculated by UEFA’s rather Byzantine system.

It creates an odd situation where teams are racing to make it into the top four, without knowing whether coming 5th would actually be enough.

It also makes fans more likely to grudgingly support sides from the same nation as their chosen team, in the hopes they can together raise their coefficient numbers.

As AS points out, Atletico’s progress last night caps a great week for Spain’s points. Barcelona knocked out Napoli, Atletico the more fancied Inter Milan, and Real Madrid RB Leipzig. That means not only good points all round, it means 3 teams into the quarter finals for the chance to earn more.

For teams hovering in 4th and 5th, this could prove to be massive.