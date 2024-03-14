Getafe told to forget about Mason Greenwood by Manchester United as Spain stay looks improbable

Getafe have been vocal and public about their desire to keep Mason Greenwood beyond this summer, at least on loan, but they have been informed by Manchester United that this is not in their plans. Despite reports that Greenwood would be content to stay in Spain, it looks unlikely he will be back in La Liga this season.

It was reported that Barcelona have cooled interest in Greenwood due to fears over fan backlash, while Atletico Madrid are supposedly still interested in the 22-year-old. As per Marca though, Getafe have been told that Manchester United intend to sell Greenwood, and ideally will auction him to the highest bidder.

🚨 Lamine Yamal has already scored 6 goals with Barça, he has also hit the woodwork on 6 occasions, and he's the best dribbler in the League, even ahead of Vinícius Jr. @xavierbosch pic.twitter.com/oCeIEqYRyJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 14, 2024

If, as reported, they are looking for €50m, that would more or less end the hopes of Atletico and Getafe of signing him for next season. Getafe will likely to try to persuade otherwise, but the Red Devils’ posture ‘seems firm’.

🚨 Memphis Depay sends a message to Kanye West: “Yo, Ye, you chose the wrong team to f*ck with lol. This is Atlético de Madrid. Go go go now lets go drop a song for our stadium and come join the Puma family too! Love brother 💜” pic.twitter.com/KFQwYkEsnN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 14, 2024

Atletico are unlikely to splash that much cash on Greenwood, and unless Real Madrid go after him – they already have a full forward line – then it looks as if no other sides will be able to afford Greenwood. Thus far Greenwood has scored eight goals and given five assists in 25 games this season.