Ex-Sevilla winger taken into custody after cocaine trafficking charges

Former Sevilla winger and current Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes has been arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine. The 32-year-old has been given a six-year prison sentence and currently finds himself in Dutch custody.

That sentence comes from importing, exporting, possessing and transporting 1.363 tonnes of cocaine in 2020, which were discovered in a shipping container in Antwerp after it arrived from Brazil. The container was also transporting sea salt.

Promes has been playing in Russia of late as there is no extradition policy with the Netherlands, although Diario AS say he was recently filmed bribing Russian police. The arrest was made in Dubai with the cooperation of the authorities in the United Arab Emirates. His trial in the Netherlands took place with Promes in exile in Russia.

His chequered history with the authorities also contains an incident where he stabbed his cousin in the leg, and was ordered to pay €7k in compensation. According to Dutch intelligence, Promes also invested €200k of his own money in his drug trafficking business.

He remains Sevilla‘s fifth-most expensive signing ever, joining from Spartak originally in 2017 for a fee of €21m. He would be sold a year later to Ajax for €15.7m.