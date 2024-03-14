Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone and the series of records at Atletico Madrid after Inter victory

Atletico Madrid ended Inter’s 15-game unbeaten run, and handed them just their second defeat since September on Wednesday evening, but perhaps those were the least impressive statistics put together for Los Rojiblancos and Diego Simeone.

It was a record home attendance at the Metropolitano, beating their previous high by 98 supporters, which was the La Liga tie against Real Madrid in September – 3,400 Inter fans were in attendance.

Meanwhile Diego Simeone is set to go into a 23rd knockout tie in the Champions League for Atletico, since it was rebranded from European Cup, that represents all but two of Atletico’s appearances – Euan McTear notes that Simeone has been in charge of 21 of them.

He’s also been in charge for 7 of their quarter-final appearances which represents 58% of their 12 total appearances.

Simeone will go down as a modern day great, and undoubtedly Atletico’s greatest manager ever. He may not have won the competition yet, but he has recorded the least losses of any manager in their first 50 games in the Champions League, just pipping Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Thus far, Simeone has never lost a knockout clash at home in the Champions League.

