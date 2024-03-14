Bayern Munich looking at Alphonso Davies alternatives in spite of Director of Football statement

Bayern Munich Director of Football Christoph Freund spoke of ‘positive conversations’ with Alphonso Davies’ camp, noting that more talks were scheduled for the coming weeks. This comes after the Real Madrid target had repeatedly refused offers of a new deal from Bayern, as they hope to negotiate a move for Davies to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Previous reports claim that Davies’ agent is asking for €20m per season, while Bayern Munich’s offer is aroud €13-14m per year. However Relevo state that his camp are briefing that ‘anything could happen’, even if he has a verbal agreement with Davies that he will join either this summer or next. His contract expires in 2025.

The same outlet go on to report that while they are very keen on renewing Davies, they are starting to look at alternatives. Milan‘s Theo Hernandez is one of them. He is happy at San Siro, where he earns €5m per year, but Premier League sides, Saudi Arabia and potentially Bayern are set to compete for his signature.

Meanwhile Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who Real Madrid hold a €8m buyback clause and 50% sell-on fee for, is another on their radar for a potential move. If Bayern cannot agree a new deal with the Canadian, they will be open to a sale this summer.

It would be no surprise if Gutierrez ended up part of the deal to take Davies to Bayern. Real Madrid are supposedly looking at activating their buyback option this summer, if only to sell him on in the summer at a profit. Los Blancos could use him to reduce the price of Davies, but that will only matter if he does not accept a renewal offer.