Barcelona Economic chief presents resignation as yet another key figure leaves Joan Laporta board

Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu is set to become the 34th figure in the management tree that has left Barcelona in the past three and a half years since Joan Laporta returned as president for a second mandate. Romeu had been the face of the Blaugrana’s financial policy over the last two years, but Laporta must again look for someone to handle a tricky situation.

According to a statement released by the Barcelona, his exit is due to an ‘incompatibility’ with his commitment to the club and his role, amid reports that he has taken on a new job outside of the club.

Over the course of those 34 departures, sackings and resignations, a number of reasons have been given, be they personal, professional or performance-related, but there is no doubt that those close to the club are asking questions as to why a successful operation would have such a high turnover of important members of their staff. Key figures such as suggested CEO Ferran Reverter, Director of Football Mateu Alemany, Chief of Footballing Operations Alvaro Soler, Managing Director Oscar Grau, Head of La Masia Xavier Martin, and Chief of Scouting Alex Garcia. In total, over a 100 employees have left Barcelona during Laporta’s time.

🚨 Eduard Romeu has a new professional project for which he already had to travel to the US on several occasions. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 14, 2024

President Laporta is expected to give a press conference shortly in order to explain ‘structural changes at the club’, including the exit of Romeu. In particular, two of the areas that have received more criticism under Laporta, the Espai Barca project to renovate the Camp Nou and its surroundings, and the general financial wing of the club, have seen numerous heads of department leave the club now. Previously, Romeu had also been touted as a potential successor to Laporta, as he was thought to be one of his most loyal advocates.