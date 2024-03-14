Barcelona content with all Champions League draws save one

Barcelona will be in the Champions League draw on Friday for the first time in four years at the quarter-final stage, and in a certain sense, will just be happy to be there. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana do have one opponent they want to avoid.

Already the Blaugrana have internally agreed that they feel they can go for the semi-finals, and that it is their main objective for the rest of the season. Yet MD say the one side they fear is former manager Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. They are the only side they believe are out of reach in terms of a two-legged tie.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are the other six options that they could draw in the last eight. The draw will take place on Friday at 12pm CEST, and for the first time will be conducted by a computer. The 9th and 10th of April, while the return legs will be on the 16th and 17th, a week later.