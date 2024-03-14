Barca’s €50m man finally picking up consistency with incredible run of minutes

Jules Kounde’s stat to the season was really disrupted by a knee injury, and much like the rest of the team he had some poor games in the lead up to Christmas.

His performance at right back against Napoli this week was excellent however, and as Mario Rios pointed out in a piece for Mundo Deportivo, it came not a moment too late.

Finally Kounde is picking up some form, and he’s becoming the rock at the back with great physical and technical attributes that Barca wanted when they signed him.

The central defender has now played 17 games since the turn of the year, completing 90 minutes in each of them. Nobody else in the squad can match that.

Even for a defender, that’s an incredibly impressive run, and should mark a turning point for the Frenchman who has had plenty of critics since joining Barcelona from Sevilla for close to €50m.

Availability is the best ability, and he’s certainly got that nailed.