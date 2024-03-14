Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone – ‘After the Cadiz loss, I said that’s the best thing that can happen to us’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was happy to head into their Champions League second leg as underdogs against Inter, eventually eliminating last year’s runners-up on penalties. Los Colchoneros were being counted out by many, after they gifted Cadiz their first win since September over the weekend, and Simeone says the media response helped his side.

Following the match, Simeone had significant praise for the fans and his players, explaining that the raucous Metropolitano atmosphere made their players ‘grow’.

“I have great respect and admiration for our people. When we came to the stadium it is exciting to see the reception of the people. We came from a bad game in Bilbao in the semifinal, an ugly match in Cadiz…. Honestly, I was trying to convey that it was not the time to ask, but to give. I had to ask the players. Let’s give it all. Possibly this appeared.”

“The team really felt the support of the people, which is decisive in this stadium. Everyone sees it. Our footballers grow. We played against an incredible opponent. They have a thousand attacking options, speed, aggressiveness, defensive strength, quick counter-attack… Our centre-backs were extraordinary, the wingers, Koke left his life out there, Griezmann until he couldn’t take it anymore… Memphis came in and appeared, we need him. And Correa, Barrios, Riquelme, who after failing asks for the ball to kick the penalty. Being among the last eight again seems easy to those who listen to me, but it is not.”

El Cholo also revealed that being written off by the press after their loss to Cadiz was a good sign for him, feeling it would spark a response from his side.

“You’ve known me for a long time. The Cadiz game ended, and it seemed that we had no chance against Inter. And I said ‘ufff, it’s the best thing that can happen to us.’ That’s when the team reacts. Causality or not, the team has achieved it when no-one believed in us. Many people rather, because those in the stadium obviously did not believe that it could not be done. And it happened. They gave themselves, they played a great game. We have great footballers.”

Simeone wore a satisfied smile at the end of the match, and there is little doubt that Atletico fans will remember this as one of the great nights at the Metropolitano. At home, they have become an almost unstoppable force, and they have two victories over Real Madrid amongst those great nights this season, the only team to have beaten them.