Atletico Madrid star pens heartfelt statement after Inter win: ‘It’s difficult for me to write this right now’

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez penned a surprisingly somber statement on Wednesday night amid the euphoria of their Champions League victory over Inter on penalties. Arguably their best night of the season, Saul took to Twitter to admit that his play was not up to standard of late.

Despite a good run at the beginning of the season, Saul has for the most part been relegated to the bench this season, as he struggles to provide the level of play that made him so valuable before his ill-fated loan to Chelsea. Saul published on his personal account the following.

“Honestly, it is difficult for me to write right now, but just as I write in good times, I must do so in bad times. It’s a s*** moment for me on a sporting level, and I’m aware…”

Sinceramente es difícil para mi escribir en estos momentos, pero igual que escribo en las buenas hay que hacerlo en las malas.

“I accept all the criticism and not only because of today’s penalty but because of how I am right now. I don’t know exactly what it is, but the only thing they have taught me is to keep working through thick and thin, until I manage to change the situation.”

“Thank you for being there through thick and thin. Aupa Atleti!”

The 29-year-old was at one stage Atletico’s best midfielder, but has gone several seasons without finding his early-career form now. With a contract until 2026, he is expected to continue at the Metropolitano until he decides to call time on his career there or the deal expires, as he his salary far outstrips his contribution currently. Nevertheless, few can doubt that Saul is doing all he can to turn things around.