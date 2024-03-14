Antoine Griezmann contacts Inter player to offer apology for insult

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann was crucial for their comeback against Inter on Wednesday night, as his side advanced to the quarter-finals on penalties against the Italian league leaders. Nevertheless, Griezmann’s image flashed across social media not for his goal, but for his commentary on the penalty shoot-out.

Ahem, Antoine Griezmann really enjoyed Alexis Sanchez's miss last night…pic.twitter.com/YI3QrgMX8S — Football España (@footballespana_) March 14, 2024

Griezmann can be seen celebrating as Alexis Sanchez goes to take his penalty, and then saw it saved by Jan Oblak. ‘He’s a s****bag. The Chilean is a s****bag,” went viral after the match, in an outburst of emotions.

Antoine Griezmann is something else 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EiXdf5Nkuo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 14, 2024

As per Marca though, Griezmann did feel remorse for his words, and contacted the Chilean to a apologise. Sanchez accepted his apology, as Griezmann explained that he got overly excited in his encouragement of Oblak, which was his main aim, and the former thought nothing more of it than a natural occurrence of a tense match.

It is no surprise that most managers and players cover their mouths while speaking on the pitch or touchline. Operating in such moments of adrenaline and tension, channeling emotions into broadcastable material is not necessarily the first thing on their minds.