Adidas release new Spain kit for Euros featuring Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Joselu Mato

Spain have released their new kit for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, with Adidas revealing the first images of a fresh design for La Roja. Luis de la Fuente is hoping to at least emulate his namesake Luis Enrique, who reached the semi-finals in 2021.

The new kit features a relatively simple design with a tight fit, using the traditional Adidas trio of stripes on the sleaves, with yellow trim, numbers on the front and back, and it will also feature yellow carnations on the back – steeped in Andalusian tradition as a flower traditionally adorning Flamenco dancer’s hair.

During the promotional videos and images, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Joselu Mato, Ferran Torres and Aymeric Laporte feature, several of which are not assured of their place in the squad. One player whom de la Fuente won’t be calling on is Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who has accepted a Morocco call-up, and will switch his interanational allegiance. The away kit will be a light yellow with red and silver trim.

La segunda equipación de la Selección para la Eurocopa 2024 aparece a la venta en la web oficial de Adidas

Image via Adidas ES.

