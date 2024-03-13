WATCH: Vinicius Junior subject to racial abuse ahead of Atletico Madrid-Inter clash

Lamentably, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has again been the target of racial abuse from Atletico Madrid fans ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter on Wednesday night.

This is the fourth occasion that Atletico fans have been caught on camera racially abusing Vinicius, with four fans jailed for an incident in February of 2023, when a mannequin was hung from a bridge wearing a Vinicius shirt.

Los Blancos were not in action this evening, but that did not stop fans outside of the Metropolitano singing ‘Ale, ale, ale, Vinicius chimpanzee’ before the game.

#vinjr has been subject to more racial abuse ahead of #AtleticoMadrid's Champions League clash with Inter this evening. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/7SQLfr9qrs — Football España (@footballespana_) March 13, 2024

Last season in La Liga was mired by racial attacks on Vinicius, something that has occurred less this season, but is yet to be entirely eradicated, and this will once again hit the image of the league and country. La Liga have been more proactive in dealing with racism and raising awareness about it, but both the league and the authorities are a long way from getting the job done.