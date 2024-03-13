WATCH: Memphis Depay levels for Atletico Madrid against Inter with HUGE goal

Atletico Madrid were running out of time to keep themselves in the Champions League, as Inter defended their 2-1 lead deep in their own half. After coming close twice though, Memphis Depay‘s third try was a charm, coming up with the biggest goal of his Atletico career.

The Dutchman had been unable to get his shot off from close range after coming on, and then had cracked the inside of the post shortly after as Atletico threw all they could against Inter. Into the final five minutes, and Atletico popped the ball around nicely in front of the Inter box – Koke Resurreccion found a brilliant pass for Memphis, who found the bottom corner.

KOKE WHAT AN ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/z5eykgWlCX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2024

THE LATE LATE SHOW FT. MEMPHIS DEPAY 🔥 ATLETI LEVEL THE TIE. 2-2. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/StB0GTiOof — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2024

A HUGE GOAL FROM DEPAY! 🤩 Memphis Depay grabs a late goal for Atletico Madrid and it looks as though we're heading into extra-time! 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/fMYYV8QTKl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024

Rodrigo Riquelme would then squander a glorious chance to send Atletico through before extra time, blazing over from close range. Marcus Thuram and Nicolo Barella had also passed up brilliant chances on the counter, but both sides will play 30 minutes more.