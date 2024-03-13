Atletico Madrid

WATCH: Atletico Madrid and Inter trade goals in the space of three minutes

Atletico Madrid will have authored a magnificent comeback if they are able to make it past Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16. After Inter opened the scoring, it looked as if the game was a long way out of reach, but Antoine Griezmann, who else, hit back in double-quick time.

Inter took the lead through Federico Dimarco, after Niccolo Barella was released in behind the defence, firing past Jan Oblak from the cutback.

But it took just a matter of minutes before Atletico were level. Coming forward and getting plenty of crosses in, Inter failed to clear the ball. As Benjamin Pavard sliced his clearance, it hit Stefan de Vrij on its way through to an unmarked Griezmann. A stroke of fortune no doubt, but Griezmann converted from close range, and put the tie back within reach.

Atletico will no doubt feel it was just reward for the pressure they have put on Inter in the first half, although Denzel Dumfries forced an excellent save with perhaps the best chance of the match not counting the goals.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Champions League Inter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News