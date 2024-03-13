The Superleague no more: Court ruling deals massive blow to two-team project

The Superleague had a beneficial court ruling in December when it was ruled by the European Courts that UEFA would be exercising a monopoly on the market if it punished sides for joining a different competition, meaning Real Madrid and Barcelona were free to set up their own competition. However this week they have come out on the wrong side of things in the legal arena.

The competition, currently consisting of just Real Madrid and Barcelona, and organised by A22, has presented a format, and made the case for a shift in the governance of European football, but has made little actual progress towards starting anything.

This week it was ruled by the European Union that in addition to not have 10 of the 12 teams that signed up for it initially, it would no longer be called the Superleague. The Danish Football Association filed a lawsuit claiming it infringed upon on their brand, as the Danish top division is called Superligaen (the Superleague) in Danish. They have been backed by the EU Courts, as per Marca, and now A22 must rebrand the entire competition too.

Image via dpa-Bildfunk